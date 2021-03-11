1 person rescued after falling off Pismo Beach cliff

One person was rescued from a Pismo Beach cliff Thursday morning.

CAL FIRE says emergency crews were dispatched to the area at about 10:39 a.m. for reports of a female who had fallen about 100 feet over a cliff.

A helicopter was used to transfer the person off the cliff. She was then taken to the Pismo Preserve where an ambulance was waiting.

The scene was cleared by 12:30 p.m.

No word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

SLO City Fire assisted CAL FIRE during the incident.