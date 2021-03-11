1 person rescued after falling off Pismo Beach cliff

One person was rescued from a Pismo Beach cliff Thursday morning.
CAL FIRE says emergency crews were dispatched to the area at about 10:39 a.m. for reports of a female who had fallen about 100 feet over a cliff.
A helicopter was used to transfer the person off the cliff. She was then taken to the Pismo Preserve where an ambulance was waiting.
The scene was cleared by 12:30 p.m.
No word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
SLO City Fire assisted CAL FIRE during the incident.
This afternoon SLO City Fire technical rescue team members assisted @CALFIRE_SLO with a cliff rescue in Pismo Beach for a patient approximately 100’ down in severe distress. pic.twitter.com/w7HuMQ5c9a— SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 11, 2021