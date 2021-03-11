Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person rescued after falling off Pismo Beach cliff

items.[0].image.alt
SLO City Fire
cliff rescue.jfif
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 00:32:07-05

One person was rescued from a Pismo Beach cliff Thursday morning.

CAL FIRE says emergency crews were dispatched to the area at about 10:39 a.m. for reports of a female who had fallen about 100 feet over a cliff.

A helicopter was used to transfer the person off the cliff. She was then taken to the Pismo Preserve where an ambulance was waiting.

The scene was cleared by 12:30 p.m.

No word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

SLO City Fire assisted CAL FIRE during the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7