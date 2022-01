One person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Fire Department said shortly before 7:45 p.m. that firefighters, police and medics responded to reports of the shooting on the 1000 block of S. Russell Avenue.

Initial reports were that one person had been shot and was being flown to the hospital.

Their injuries were described as serious.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask people to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.