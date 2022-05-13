1 rescued from Santa Barbara structure fire

One person was rescued from a structure fire in Santa Barbara Friday.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department says the call reporting the possible fire on the 500 block of West Canon Perdido Street came in just before 11 a.m.

While enroute, fire officials say they were notified that someone may have still been inside the structure.

Firefighters began their search while on scene and were able to find the person.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No one else was found inside and the fire was said to be under control within about 10 minutes.

The flames did not spread to nearby homes and no other injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Damage is estimated at around $7,500.

