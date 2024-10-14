1-year-old dies after being struck by car in Santa Maria

A young child died after being struck by a car in Santa Maria over the weekend.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the 600 block of West Cypress to reports that a vehicle had hit a 1-year-old child.

Police say the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Officer Robles at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2315 or Officer Robles at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1355.

No other information was immediately available.