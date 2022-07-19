"Peace of Mind" mental health fundraiser returning to Buellton

An event that raises thousands of dollars for mental health care is returning to Buellton for its third year.

"Peace of Mind: 10,000 Steps in the Right Direction" is hosted by Alma Rosa Winery. It returns on Saturday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

It consists of a 4.5 mile walk through the vineyard at the winery, located at 7250 Santa Rosa Rd, in Buellton.

Its first year, the fundraiser raised about $150,000, and in 2021, it raised about $200,000. Organizers say they are glad to be bringing it back for another year.

"I think people were very impressed and really felt very positive to be supporting such an important cause and just enjoy the experience as a whole," Debra Eagle, General Manager at Alma Rosa Winery.

Registration costs $55, and Alma Rosa Winery is matching up to $70,000 of funds raised.

The money is split between two mental health nonprofits: the Mental Wellness Center in Santa Barbara County and One Mind in Napa.