10,800 gallons of sewage spilled into San Luis Obispo Creek

The public is advised to avoid the water in San Luis Obispo Creek in the area of South Higuera St. and Los Osos Valley Rd. after a sewage spill.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say approximately 10,800 gallons of sewage was released Monday into a storm drain connected to the creek.

It happened at the Silver City Mobile Home Park on South Higuera.

The release was reportedly due to a sewage line blockage. City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department workers helped the mobile home park's crew clear the blockage which restored flow to the city sewer line and stopped the release into the storm drain.

Health officials say the mobile home park is responsible for maintaining the system.