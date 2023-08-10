10 families to move into affordable Nipomo homes they built themselves

Around this time next year, 10 families will be moving into brand new homes in Nipomo, and officials with the nonprofit, People’s Self-Help Housing say those families are building the homes themselves.

According to Ken Trigueiro, CEO of People’s Self-Help Housing, the mortgages for the incoming homes off Thompson Road and West Branch will be no more than around 35% of the incomes of the families who will be moving in.

He says each of the families who enroll in their affordable, self-build housing communities must pledge 40+ hours per week assisting with construction efforts.

Triguiero says the 10 families who will soon be moving into their Nipomo development have spent the past months pouring concrete, raising walls, and by summer 2024, they will be receiving their keys and moving in.

He adds that his nonprofit is also eyeing additional self-build affordable housing projects in San Miguel and Santa Maria.

“Some of the folks that we hear about who really need housing are those that are known these days as 'front line essential workers.' They are working in the tourism industry, agriculture, and a lot of times they are doubled or tripled up with other families,” Trigueiro explained. “This provides a real relief, more space, good quality, and it is affordable.”

In the coming weeks, People’s Self-Help Housing will also be finishing construction on a 40-unit affordable apartment development off Broad Street in San Luis Obispo, with an additional apartment complex in Pismo Beach that should be completed soon after.