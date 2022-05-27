10 players from Santa Maria High School to compete in FCA All-Star Game

Santa Maria High School will be sending 10 players to take part in the clash between the top high school talent from SLO County and North Santa Barbara County in the upcoming FCA All-Star Game.

Those players are: Salomon Gomez, Julius Booker, Larry Vea, Nick Martinez, David Placencia, Joseph Galindo, Alejando Castillo, Jose Carreon Moran, Zach Borges and Jacob Nava.

Nava mostly played running back and linebacker throughout his high school career, but was subbed in at quarterback in his last game, where he even threw a touchdown to seal his legacy with the Saints.

He says after being sidelined for part of last year due to a knee injury, being able to take the field one more time is something he will remember for years to come.

