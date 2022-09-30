10-year-old from Lompoc identified as child killed in crash on Hwy 1 Wednesday

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials identified the child who was killed in a crash on Highway 1.

The crash happened Wednesday at 7:57 a.m. along Highway 1 just north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Lompoc.

The coroner identified the child who died in the single-vehicle crash as Judith Perez De La Cruz, 10, of Lompoc.

Investigators say an 18-year-old driver was driving with two young passengers when she made an unsafe turning movement. The car went off the road and onto the right shoulder, flipping over multiple times ejecting the two passengers before stopping.

Fire officials say the driver sustained head injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other passenger, an 8-year-old girl, was airlifted to the hospital.

CHP officials said they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.

Buena Vista Elementary School in Vandenberg Village sent a note out to students and staff Wednesday afternoon saying a fifth-grade student at the school was killed in the crash. The school said they were providing extra counselors this week for students and family members in need of support.