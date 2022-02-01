$100 gift card incentive for visitors coming to San Luis Obispo starting today

Know someone traveling to San Luis Obispo from out of town in the next couple months? Those staying in the city will now have an incentive to book that trip.

Starting Tuesday with a qualified two-night stay midweek in San Luis Obispo, travelers will receive a $100 gift card to use at local businesses. After you have booked, forward your confirmation email to info@visitSLO.com. If you are one of the first 500 qualified reservations, you will have to head to the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center upon arrival to receive your $100 gift card.

Make sure to check the rules and regulations before booking. The deal ends at the end of March. A blackout date on February 20th will not qualify for the incentive.

Rules and regulations:

● Bookings made before the promotion start date of February 1, 2022 will not qualify.

● Entry must be sent prior to check-in date; entries upon arrival will not be accepted.

● A valid entry must be an original emailed booking confirmation sent from the property or booking site forwarded to info@visitslo.com; receipts, statements, itinerary reminders, screenshots, attachments, or partially copied and pasted reservations will not be accepted as an entry.

● Itineraries are based upon availability. Once an itinerary has been selected, you cannot switch itinerary selection.

● One entry per qualified booking confirmation number.

● A two-night minimum stay must be under the same confirmation number; combined one-night stays at different properties or dates will not qualify.

● Changes to an already qualified entry will need to be sent in as a new entry. Entries will be qualified in the order they are received.

● Entries cannot be combined with others to qualify.

● Lost or stolen gift cards will not be refunded. Gift cards will not be mailed and must be picked up in person during the time of your qualified stay at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center located at 895 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 - Sunday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | Thursday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

● Offer limited to the first 500 reservations to claim.

● Qualified entries are not transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer(s).

● Some exclusions apply, including a blackout date on February 20, 2022.

-Provided by San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce