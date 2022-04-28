100 Santa Maria High School students headed to 4-year universities

Many university-bound students from Santa Maria High School celebrated their accomplishments Thursday.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says 100 Saints took part in University Signing Day where they were recognized and given certificates before enjoying lunch.

“It is important that we celebrate our university bound students who will be attending a 4-year university next year. We enjoy sharing this moment with our teachers and student body as we continue to build a college going culture on our campus,” said Saint School Counselor Terzino Gaeta.

Staff planned to wear shirts with the words “Signing Day” on them during the celebration.