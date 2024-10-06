10th annual Fashions for a Purpose continues to raise awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Hundreds of people gathered at the Dana Adobe Cultural Center in Nipomo on Saturday.

A fashion show, live auction, and speakers all highlighted the impact while raising awareness of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“A fabulous opportunity to bring the community together and bring awareness of domestic violence, which is such a crisis in the whole world but it's right here in our backyards,” Kimberly Victor said.

This is the 10th annual event of Fashions for a Purpose to raise money for the local domestic and sexual violence shelter in San Luis Obispo County.

“We've helped raise a quarter of a million dollars just for our community just by these gatherings from the silent and live auctions,” Victor said.

Lumina Alliance hosted the event. Their mission is to empower those impacted either sexually or intimately by partner violence through advocacy, healing, and prevention programs.

“We’re so thankful for this event because it helps raise funds for survivors throughout the county," Heather Mullin, director at Lumina Alliance said. "The funds come to Lumia Alliance and then we can provide emergency shelter, transitional shelters, therapy, advocacy and so much more."

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 34.9% of women and 31.1% of men will experience stalking or domestic violence at the hands of their partner within their lifetime in California.

“It doesn't matter where you live, it doesn't matter how much money is in your bank account or what side of the 101 you live on or where you shop," said Victor. "Domestic violence can affect anyone at any age."

Event founder Kimberly Victor says she created Fashions for a Purpose in honor of her friend.

“Her estranged husband took her life just two days after she was at my home and two days after that Fashions for a Purpose was born,” Victor said.

After speaking out about her experience with domestic violence, Victor says she's proud of how far she's come.

“Today, I'm a successful businesswoman, proud mama, and a wife of 24 years next month, and a survivor of domestic violence,” Victor said.

If you know someone who is impacted by domestic violence, call the domestic violence hotline at (800)799-7233.

On Thursday, a candlelight vigil that’s part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month will take place at Meathead Movers in San Luis Obispo from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.