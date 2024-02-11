10th Annual Garagiste Festival in Solvang wraps up

Community members gathered for day two of the 10th Southern Exposure Garagiste Festival in Solvang on Saturday.

At this event, people had access to the region's best small, hard-to-find winemakers. They also were able to meet the winemakers and hear directly from them about the ins and outs of their winemaking styles.

KSBY stopped by and spoke to Doug Minnick, Co-founder of the Garagiste Festival.

"Garagiste Festival brings together outstanding micro wineries making 5000 cases and under per year, which is tiny in the grand scheme of things," Minnick said. Most of these wineries are not on the wine country. Maps don't have tasting rooms and are pretty hard to find. But because they're working in such small batches, this ends up being the best wine out there."

The event took place in the Veterans Memorial Hall on Mission Drive.