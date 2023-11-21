10th Breaking & Entering Christmas: Nominate a local family for a holiday to remember

Spreading the Christmas love with a big surprise for one local family in need this holiday season. Even with a career change, the “Breaking & Entering Christmas” event coordinator and former radio talk show host is looking to continue spreading the joy this year, but he needs your help in year ten.

“We take a Christmas for them that they don't even want to remember, and we make it one that they will never forget,” said Adam Montiel, Breaking & Entering Christmas coordinator and former local radio talk show host.

Breaking and entering is normally against the law, but this yearly occasion has the opposite effect of the Christmas classic “Home Alone.” It gives a local family a cheerful Christmas.

“With the help of that person that nominates the family, we get access to the home, and we bring in a tree, lights, money, food, presents for the kids, bikes, and we then get out of the house. The family remains completely anonymous,” said Montiel. “This family walks into the house completely surprised, not knowing where any of this came from, and we just leave the spirit of Christmas behind.”

Montiel hosted the local morning radio talk show “Up & Adam in the Morning” for 13 years before being laid off last month. He used that platform to spread the word about “Breaking & Entering Christmas” for the past nine years, but that medium is no longer at his disposal. Montiel needs your help to keep this holiday giving train chugging along.

“We have a lot of folks who say, ‘Hey, I'd love to give a gift card, I'd love to give cash.’ Or they’re really good at wrapping and love to wrap gifts. We've had people who say, ‘Hey, I got some lights in my garage that we don't use anymore, but they still work.’ We'll use them to decorate the house. Anything you could think of; gift cards, clothes, it's all needed. And we appreciate all of it,” said Montiel.

“When are we doing it? What’s the date? I need to make sure to block my calendar off, so I can be involved,” said Katie Hayward, a volunteer for Breaking & Entering Christmas.

Hayward is a contributor and self-proclaimed cheerleader of Breaking and Entering Christmas. With her Paso Robles-based company, Uncorked Wine Tours, she donates a holiday light tour for the family chosen.

“By the time we leave, it's like Santa threw up in there,” said Hayward. “I dress up in all my Christmas garb and go down there, and we wrap presents, and we set everything up. It's just a feel good time of year to give back.”

If you would like to nominate a family for “Breaking & Entering Christmas” this year, click here.

Breaking & Entering Christmas has partnered with United Staffing Associates and a radio station for the 10th annual edition

What’s next for Montiel? He plans to continue producing local content on his podcast “Up & Adam” with episodes of about 30 minutes.