$11.5 million provided for Caltrans projects on the Central Coast

$11.5 million in state funding will go towards Caltrans projects on the Central Coast.
The funding comes from Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California Initiative.
12 total projects will be undertaken by Caltrans District 5, including:
- Chumash museum beautification on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez
- Highway 166 beautification and community enhancements in New Cuyama
- Main Street beautification and pedestrian upgrades on Highway 135 in Santa Maria
- Main Street parklet creation on Highway 1 in Oceano
- Park & ride lot enhancement on Highway 101 in Atascadero
Caltrans was awarded a total of $312 million for 126 beautification projects all over California.
In addition to funding towards Caltrans, Governor Newsom announced nearly $300 million in grants for cities and counties to fund local projects that will clean and beautify streets, parks, and transit centers throughout the state.