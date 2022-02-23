$11.5 million provided for Caltrans projects on the Central Coast

$11.5 million in state funding will go towards Caltrans projects on the Central Coast.

The funding comes from Governor Gavin Newsom’s $1.1 billion Clean California Initiative.

12 total projects will be undertaken by Caltrans District 5, including:

Chumash museum beautification on Highway 154 in Santa Ynez

Highway 166 beautification and community enhancements in New Cuyama

Main Street beautification and pedestrian upgrades on Highway 135 in Santa Maria

Main Street parklet creation on Highway 1 in Oceano

Park & ride lot enhancement on Highway 101 in Atascadero

Caltrans was awarded a total of $312 million for 126 beautification projects all over California.

In addition to funding towards Caltrans, Governor Newsom announced nearly $300 million in grants for cities and counties to fund local projects that will clean and beautify streets, parks, and transit centers throughout the state.