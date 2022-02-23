11 PVHS students heading to regional public speaking finals

Several members of the Pioneer Valley High School FFA are heading to King City next month for a public speaking competition.

After students competed in the Sectional Public Speaking competition, 11 qualified to head to regional finals.

Their eye is on the State Finals Competition in Sacramento.

Competition categories include Impromptu, Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking and Creed.

PVHS students who qualified are Elizabeth Beebe, Arianna Botello, Savanah Davis, Andrea Guzman, Luis Hernandez, Urial Mariscal, Jasmin Olivera, Crystal Ortiz, Jenna Ramirez and Isabella Zaragoza.

"This year was one of the most challenging years to get our students back in person and remember the taste of competition, hard work and success," Advisor Hector Guerra said in a press release. "Out students were excited to [...] go demonstrate what their hard work, practice and commitment can do."