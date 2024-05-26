The Portuguese Holy Spirit Society gathered for the 113th annual Portuguese Festa celebration in San Luis Obispo over the weekend.

The celebration spanned over two days, Saturday and Sunday.

The event consisted of a dance and Grand March on Saturday.

On Sunday, there was the procession of the Queen, where the church body walked from the Reis Mortuary parking lot to the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa in downtown SLO.

Then, they held Mass from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

After Mass, those who attended were able to partake in the traditional feast of sopas, a beef-and-cabbage soup served with the traditional Portuguese sweet bread.

