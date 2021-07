A 12-year-old child reportedly suffered major head trauma when he fell off his bike near Lompoc on Monday.

It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the area of Burton Mesa Rd. and Calle Quarta in Mission Hills.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the child was not wearing a helmet when he fell and suffered significant head injuries.

He was taken by ground ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center and then flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.