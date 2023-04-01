12th annual Painted Chair Raffle to help Santa Maria Library

The Friends of the Santa Maria Library is hosting its annual Painted Chair Raffle starting this weekend.

The 12th annual raffle begins Saturday, April 1 and will sell tickets through Friday, April 14 on the second floor of Santa Maria Town Center East.

The art IS donated by local artists and decorated in the spirit of a particular book.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to come out, have an outing in downtown Santa Maria when the sun is shining, for goodness sake, win an original piece of art, and support a public service like the Santa Maria Public Library," said Linda Metaxas, a local artist and ceramic sculptor.

Money raised by the fundraiser will go back to the Santa Maria Library to help it buy more books and support their programs.