12th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down gives back to local veterans

The 12th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down was held on Saturday.

It's an event to give back to our local veterans.

“There's a lot of people that need it," said Jerry Aufang, a Navy veteran. "It's such a fantastic event because there are so many veterans that just get kicked to the curb."

“It's a way to say, 'Thank you, Welcome home' and we appreciate your service,” Steve Lavagnino, a Santa Barbara County 5th district supervisor said.

This is Michael Snider’s first time at the stand down, a homeless veteran for nearly 13 years. He’s very thankful for the opportunity.

“To have these resources here and having people listen and take time to hear my story and guide me and led me towards the right direction," said Snider. "It feels great so I can be a part of something again."

The 12 annual Veterans Stand Down at the Santa Maria Fairpark had nearly 450 volunteers and 500 veterans.

“It's good for the community to see other veterans we haven't seen in a long time,” Dezi Lopez said.

Booths provide resources, a free meal or shower, clean clothes and just getting reconnected back into the community.

“Through the Veterans Administration I’ve been able to have housing and not end up on the street so I've talked with people here to help me with that,” Aufang said.

Mary Woeste has family who served in the Vietnam War and World War II and wants to give back to the veterans.

“I felt like I had to do something in their name because they can't be here to do it,” Woeste said. "They both passed away so I joined the American Legion Society to do things for veterans."

They packed bags with water bottles, gloves, emergency items, snacks, and more.

“They deserve it, they've given their lives for us,” Woeste said.