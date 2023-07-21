13 Central Coast nominees earn spots in USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, including 6 from Paso Robles

USA Today has released some of its 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and a handful of Central Coast locations not only made the cut, but scored the top positions, beating out locations across the country in some prestigious categories.

The 10Best Readers' Choice Awards nominees are decided initially by a panel of industry experts. Readers then vote for their favorites — once per category, once per day.

View all available categories on the 10Best website.

Best Wine Region | No. 1 — Paso Robles

SLO County's Paso Robles notched the top spot, fending off No. 2 Temecula Valley in Southern California. The region sees over 7 million domestic and 300,000 international visitors per year, according to Forbes.

"For gorgeous views, intricate diversity and five-star hospitality on California's Central Coast, it's all about Paso Robles."

— USA Today

Best Wine Tasting Room | No. 1 — DAOU Vineyards, Paso Robles

The second category victory for Paso Robles, DAOU Vineyards earned the No. 1 spot. Corner 103 in Sonoma was ranked No. 2.

"Founded by brothers Georges and Daniel Daou, the DAOU Vineyards mountain property has a reputation for being one of the best spots to absorb the Central Coast of California's wine country beauty."

— USA Today



Best Wine Country Hotel | No. 3 — Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Paso Robles

A whopping six California locations ended up ranked in the top 10 of Best Wine Country Hotels. A location in Calistoga scored the top spot.

"Allegretto Vineyard's European-inspired rooms and suites reflect the natural beauty of the grounds and offer comfortable accommodations and modern conveniences."

— USA Today



“Our commitment to our guests is unwavering, and we are deeply honored to receive this award once again,” General Manager Rich Verruni said in an emailed statement. “It’s our privilege to ensure our guests receive exemplary treatment as they experience the beauty of Paso wine country for themselves at the Allegretto.”

Best Winery Restaurant | No. 2 — The Restaurant at JUSTIN, Paso Robles

Two California spots made this list; the other being in Healdsburg. The Restaurant at JUSTIN is a Michelin-starred restaurant, one of five in Paso Robles.

"The freshest ingredients available, sourced from their own 26-acre farmstead, are incorporated into the multi-course dinner tasting menu."

— USA Today

Best Winery Tour | No. 2 — Eberle Winery, Paso Robles

Eight California tours were listed, with this Paso Robles tour the highest ranked among them. A tour in New York is ranked No. 1.

"Offered along with seated tastings, this look at the 16,000-plus square feet of underground caves is a unique way to experience one of the pioneering producers of the region."

— USA Today

Best Roadside Travel Motel

No. 7 — San Luis Creek Lodge, San Luis Obispo

No. 6 — Skyview, Los Alamos

The only two California listings are both on the Central Coast. How 'bout that?



San Luis Creek Lodge: "Rooms offer plush beds and oversized walk-in showers, and amenities include fresh pastries each morning and an in-room movie system."

— USA Today

Skyview: "Surrounded by ranches, farms and vineyards in California’s Santa Ynez Valley, this is an excellent base for visiting local tasting rooms, antique stores, art galleries and restaurants."

— USA Today

Best Vintage Trailer Hotel | No. 3 — The Trailer Pond, Paso Robles

Three California locations made the top 10. If you haven't been keeping count so far, Paso Robles has made a USA Today top-10 list six times in 2023.

"Wine is included in the overnight stay experience, and it’s known as one of the most unique spots to stay on the Central Coast of California."

— USA Today

Best 5k Race | No. 10 — The 5k, Big Sur International Marathon, Big Sur

The Big Sur 5k event was held on April 30 and was open to 550 entrants. The course is an out-and-back on Highway 1 with one aid station to assist runners. The first race took place in 1986.

"Participants enjoy breathtaking views of Monastery Beach from this iconic coastal road while avoiding the most challenging hills that characterize the marathon."

— USA Today

Best Marathon | No. 6 — Big Sur International Marathon, Big Sur

The marathon race of the Big Sur International Marathon is a point-to-point course from Big Sur to Carmel on the last Sunday of each April, according to the organization's website. The race has a six-hour time limit and is open to 4,500 entrants.

It's the only marathon in California to make the list and the second Big Sur race to be crowned in the top 10 by USA Today.

"Famed for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, rugged coastline and picturesque scenery, the Big Sur International Marathon is a favorite among runners and nature lovers alike."

— USA Today

Best Film Festival | No. 3 — Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Santa Barbara

The 39th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival will run from Feb. 7 to Feb. 17, 2024. Passes are 25% off in August, by the way. The SBIFF was the highest-rated film festival in California, according to USA Today, beating out festivals in both Los Angeles and San Francisco. (Central Coast, best coast.) The Out On Film festival in Atlanta, Ga., earned the top spot.

"Lucky visitors may even catch glimpse of a star; in the past, this festival has recognized the likes of Cate Blanchett, Martin Scorsese and even Oprah Winfrey."

— USA Today

Best Place to Propose | No. 8 — McWay Falls, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Big Sur

Big Sur is back. The world-famous location again earns a spot in USA Today's coveted rankings, this time for lovers, not runners, although the two aren't mutually exclusive. Big Sur sees an estimated 4.5 million to 7 million visitors annually, making it one of the top tourist destinations in the world, according to its Wikipedia page.

Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is ranked No. 1.

"McWay Falls is the perfect spot to fall in love all over again."

— USA Today

Best Dude Ranch | No. 2 — Alisal Ranch, Solvang

Alisal Ranch offers a whole host of activities for visitors, including guided mountain e-biking, pickleball, ropes courses, family bingo, golf and much, much more. (Not just for "dudes," either. A "dude ranch" is tailored for tourists and visitors of all sexes and ages, as it's just another name for a guest ranch.)

"This one-of-a-kind resort, located in the renowned Santa Barbara wine country, is set on a 10,000-acre working cattle ranch and offers amenities such as tennis, golf, horseback riding, fishing on a private lake, and fitness center and spa."

— USA Today

