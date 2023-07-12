130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off in Santa Maria

Wednesday afternoon, the gates opened at the Santa Maria Fairpark kicking off the start of the 130th annual Santa Barbara County Fair.

However, just hours before the rush of crowds overtook the fairgrounds for fried foods, carnival games and roller coasters, the livestock barns were alive with activity for opening day at the fair.

“I have been raising a swine, which is a pig. I brought it to the fair, the Santa Barbara County Fair, to see if I can sell it for a profit,” said Joe Beaz of Arroyo Grande FFA.

“I practiced walking him around and getting him used to everything,” added Hayden Flick of Righetti FFA.

Flick says this is her second time taking part in the livestock shows at the fair, but her aunt, Megan Senter, says for the family, FFA is a decade-long tradition.

“It is something we look forward to and something the kids are excited about. I know my husband and I love to come and support her. It has become a family tradition and it is how we spend our summer,” Senter said.

Just steps away, the fryers were heating up at Mason’s Den food stand for owner Alicia Soto’s eighth summer in Santa Maria.

“Very excited to be back here for another fun summer. It seems a little bit warmer than other summers,” Soto said. “We are very excited because it seems like this year the fair is even bigger than ever. Even though it is a small town, it seems like the fair is even bigger than the town!”

She says this year you can expect the iconic fair favorites like fried Oreos and Twinkies, but you should also be ready for new additions like their Rice Krispies, strawberry and chocolate banana funnel cakes.

The Santa Barbara County Fair will be open through Sunday. Gates open at 3 p.m. Thursday, noon Friday through Sunday and stay open until 10 p.m. each day.

Tickets at the gate are $16 for adults and $14 for kids under 11.