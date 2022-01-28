$136 million in state funding allotted to expand Hwy 46

Millions of dollars have been set aside to expand Hwy 46 in north San Luis Obispo County, Caltrans officials announced Friday.

The California Transportation Commission allocated $589 million for state projects that will repair and improve transportation infrastructure.

$136 million of those funds is headed to San Luis Obispo County.

The project will target Hwy 46 East, expanding it into a four-lane expressway stretching west from the Shandon rest area to to east of the Jack Ranch Cafe.

This work will not extend to the Cholame 'Y', Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer Jim Shivers told KSBY. Shivers says the interchange of Hwys 41 and 46 will be reconfigured in the next phase of the project.

$302 million of the recent state funding is allotted by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The bill provides $5 billion of funds for transportation each year, split between state and local agencies.

Caltrans officials say the statewide projects aim to preserve highway conditions.

"These projects will make our transportation system safer and more convenient for all users and create thousands of good paying jobs in the process," Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said.