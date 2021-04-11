13th annual 'Wine 4 Paws' fundraiser for Woods Humane Society underway

Community members can drink wine and support Woods Humane Society in the organization's annual "Wine 4 Paws" event.

Nearly 80 wineries are participating in this year's fundraiser.

10-percent of all proceeds go toward the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County.

"For these wineries small wineries like four lanterns and all of the other ones to donate ten percent of their sales is huge," said Sarah Tomasetti, "Wine 4 Paws" founder.

Each winery is hosting a different form of fundraiser from concerts to raffles and doggie costumes.

"Wine 4 Paws" ends Sunday.