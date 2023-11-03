14-year-old arrested for shooting in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting Thursday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. in a parking lot along the 1500 block of South Broadway.

Police say a 15-year-old was shot. The teen was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he reportedly remains in serious condition.

Investigators say the shooting followed an argument between two groups of juveniles. After identifying the teen suspect, authorities took him into custody Friday morning and searched his home.

He was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and minor carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Police are asking anyone with further information about this shooting to contact Detective Swenson at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648 or call the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

