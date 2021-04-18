14-year-old arrested in connection to carjacking and robbery in Atascadero

Atascadero Police arrested a 14-year-old on suspicion of carjacking and robbery Saturday afternoon.

According to city officials, police officers responded to the 7400 block of Santa Ysabel Avenue around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle.

According to victim and witness statements, the suspect had robbed the driver of personal property before brandishing a weapon and stealing the car.

Atascadero paramedics treated two victims for pepper spray exposure.

Officers found the stolen vehicle being driven near Sycamore Rd. and Soledad Ave. where a short pursuit ensued.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot towards the Salinas Riverbed, but officers made contact shortly after, according to authorities.

A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested and transported to the Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo.

The teen is facing felony charges of carjacking, robbery, evading an officer and resisting/obstructing/delaying an officer.

