142 new affordable housing units coming to the Central Coast

People's Self-Help Housing
The Central Coast is receiving 142 new affordable housing units thanks to $35 million dollars' worth of funds.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 29, 2023
The funds are part of California’s Department of Housing & Community Development "Super Notice of Funds Available" funding, that were awarded to People’s Self-Help Housing, the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast.

The money will go toward 142 new units of affordable housing developments for two regional sites: Cleaver & Clark Commons in the city of Grover Beach and Buellton Garden Apartments for the city of Buellton.

A collaboration with the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo, Cleaver & Clark Commons received more than $10 million from the California’s Department of Housing & Community Development.

Cleaver & Clark Commons will provide 53 new, affordable one, two, and three bedroom units for low-income families and farm-worker households. The site is located on W. Grand Avenue, near downtown Grover Beach, with close proximity to elementary schools, local parks, a community library, grocery stores, and the Oceano Dunes.

People’s Self-Help Housing's first rental housing in the city of Buellton, Buellton Garden Apartments will bring 89 new units to low-income individuals and families.

People’s Self-Help Housing received over $24 million in financing from California’s Department of Housing & Community Development, to support the development of this site.

Future residents of Buellton Gardens will have access to both a community and learning center, as well as free on-site supportive housing services. The property is centrally located to downtown Buellton, at an easy walking distance from grocery stores, pharmacies, and local parks.

