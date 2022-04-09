14th annual "Wine 4 Paws" fundraiser launches this weekend

Community members are invited to drink wine to raise funds for the Woods Humane Society's 14th Annual "Wine 4 Paws" weekend from Saturday, April 8 through Sunday, April 9.

People can visit over 75 wineries, restaurants, and olive oil producers on the Central Coast throughout the weekend to help homeless pets.

Anyone interested is able to support by visiting in person or online through any of the participating "Wine 4 Paws" businesses.

10-percent of all proceeds from the events will go towards the Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo County.

Each winery will be hosting a different form of fundraiser from live music, to food trucks and raffles.

"Wine 4 Paws" ends Sunday.