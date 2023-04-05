15 miles of Hwy 1 on the Big Sur Coast to reopen this week

Fifteen miles of Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast is set to reopen this week, according to a press release sent by Caltrans on Wednesday.

The northern closure limit of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast was moved Tuesday from Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County at PM 42.2 to Lime Creek at PM 32.2.

The northern closure is expected to continue to move south by Thursday afternoon to the Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27. The southern closure limit remains at the Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo County.

The movement of the northern closure became possible after crews cleared debris and stabilized slopes from slides just south of Torre Canyon Bridge at PM 39.5, just south of Esalen at PM 32.5, and farther south at PM 29.5. Crews may need to return at a later date to the slide area at PM 32.5 to perform additional slope stabilization efforts under one-way reversing traffic control.

In total this week, southern movement of the northern closure will have reopened an additional 15 miles of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast.

Caltrans officials say it should be noted that the Big Sur coast experience is still available for travelers. Many beautiful miles of highway stretch on the south coast with communities such as Morro Bay, Cambria, San Simeon, and the Ragged Point Inn itself, are open for business.

Caltrans officials say crews, except during rain events, will work seven days a week to make all necessary repairs, reduce the closure limits, and eventually reopen the entire length of the Big Sur coast.