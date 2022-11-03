15-year-old arrested in connection with Santa Maria shooting

Santa Maria police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that seriously injured two teens in early October.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on October 9, in the area of Vine and Jewel streets.

Officers say they found two females, 17 and 18 years old, in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire. The victims reportedly suffered serious gunshot wounds.

Police say detectives later identified a 15-year-old boy as one of two suspects in the shooting. They say he is a documented gang member.

He was taken into custody on November 1 and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators say they're still working to identify the second suspect who is believed to be an adult gang member.

According to police, the two victims have no known gang affiliations. They are recovering from their injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department's Detective Bureau at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362.