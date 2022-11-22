Watch Now
'154 is the State Route not the speed limit', CHP cites speeding Lamborghini driver

CHP Buellton
Posted at 7:08 PM, Nov 21, 2022
A California Highway Patrol Buellton officer pulled over a speeding driver along Highway 154 on Sunday.

CHP Buellton posted on Facebook saying one of their officers pulled over a driver of a Lamborghini for speeding.

According to the post, the driver was driving 152 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone along Highway 154.

"We know how tempting it can be to "open it up" when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track!" read the post.

The driver was cited for a misdemeanor of reckless driving.

CHP Buellton says they will continue to conduct zero-tolerance enforcement to keep the roadways safe for all motorists.

