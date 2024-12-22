Here's how last-minute shopping is happening locally on the Central Coast

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 157 million Americans are expected to shop the Saturday before Christmas.

According to the NRF, Super Saturday, which is the Saturday before Christmas, is one of the last chances during the holiday season for people to get their gifts.

“We bought competition stuff, so we like to do competition with food and baking,” said Jenie Ogle, Atascadero resident.

The most popular gift items consumers have bought so far include clothing, toys, gift cards, and beauty items.

69.5 million people plan to shop both online and in-store this year, including Jenie Ogle.

“My purchases regarding Christmas were more so games,” Ogle said.

“Depending on the year, I’ve got twin boys that are in their young 20s, so skis, items for their cars,” said Dean Pericic, a Shell Beach resident.

For some, it is about the experiences.

“It’s really about experiences with my children,” said Angela Pericic, an Atascadero resident. "We have older kids, both in college and out of college. We like to travel and that’s what we do. We hang out as a family."

As of early December, consumers on average had already purchased half of their holiday gifts.

For Dean Pericic, he says he’s been doing his shopping completely online since October.

“My wife is really good at planning this stuff and she puts me on it, and then we look for the deals online,” said Dean Pericic.

Pericic finds himself spending the same he did last year.

“Not more, not less, but we’re starting to tone it down as the kids have left the house,” said Dean Pericic.

Shopping has been at a good pace all month long for local businesses like Morro Made.

“But do expect things to get a little crazy in the next few days, so I’m trying to make sure I come in early and stay late,” said Christine Ridout, Morro Made owner.

Ridout says there are some top items people have been buying at her store like jewelry along with others.

“That’s a huge one. People have also been buying lots of pottery and consumable goods like chocolate bars and freeze-dried candy,” said Ridout.