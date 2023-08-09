15th annual ‘Stuff the Bus,’ countywide school supplies drive, starts this week

The 15th annual Stuff the Bus event, a San Luis Obispo countywide school supplies donation drive, starts this week.

The event runs from Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13. (The event starts Aug. 10 for the Paso Robles site only.)

The event collects and then distributes school supplies to students in the school districts throughout the county.

Editor's Note: Find the full list of supplies drop-off locations at the bottom of this page.

“I personally know that it means a lot because last year was my first Stuff the Bus and I saw firsthand the school supplies being directly handed out to the students and their faces lit up,” Maria McGlothlin said, who is the resource development director of United Way of San Luis Obispo County. “Their parents were so excited and so happy.”

Families are anticipated to spend about $890 on average for back-to-school supplies, according to the National Retail Foundation.

A list of suggested school supplies includes 28 items. You can view the full list toward the bottom of the United Way SLO County website.

“[The event] is huge,” McGlothlin continued. “And it sets the stage for the school year and it helps it to be successful and gives them confidence.”

The organization needs volunteers for the event, particularly in Atascadero, McGlothlin said.

Three separate shifts and five different positions are available, according to the organization’s website. The organization’s website needs volunteers at five different listed locations across the county.

The public is encouraged to drop off school supplies at various workplace collection sites:

List of countywide workplace collection sites (bottom of page)