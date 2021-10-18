15th Chumash Culture day, virtual once again

The 15th Chumash culture day will be held online through Facebook live this year.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is in Santa Barbara County, California. In 1901 its reservation was established and recognized by the federal government.

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 23 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m and will spotlight Samala Singers, dancers and other California tribes.

It will be broadcasted on the “SY Chumash Culture Day 2021” Facebook page.

“We’re looking forward to presenting our collection of songs and dances from multiple California tribes…We hope this will help expose more people, who may be curious about Native American culture, to our special Culture Day” said Nakia Zavalla, Culture Director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Culture Day will start with an ancestor calling and continue with reflections from Zavalla, dance performances, and several tribes singing and sharing stories.

The event was also virtual last year.