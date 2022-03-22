16-year-old dies following car crash near Arroyo Grande

A 16-year-old girl from Oceano who was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a car crash near Arroyo Grande last week has died, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, on Noyes Road west of Sunray Place.

The teen was a passenger in the car.

According to the CHP, the driver allowed the vehicle to go off the right side of the roadway and up a dirt embankment where it hit a couple of road signs and a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from Oceano, was reportedly uninjured.

CHP says the girl passed away two days later.

Investigators say it does not appear drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.