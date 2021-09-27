16-year-old shot in Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking for the public's help as it investigates a shooting that occurred last week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, police say officers were called to the Cottage Hospital Emergency Room for a report of a 16-year-old boy who was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they were able to determine that the shooting happened in the 1200 block of San Andres Street. They say the victim and another juvenile were walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle stopped and the people in the car got into a verbal altercation with the juveniles. Police say someone in the vehicle fired a small caliber firearm, striking the victim in the abdomen.

Police say the suspect is still outstanding, but they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (805) 897-2355.

The teen who was shot is reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital.