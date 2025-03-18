167 citations issued during statewide crackdown on underage drinking

More than 160 citations were issued during a major crackdown over the weekend to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors.

ABC teamed up with 62 law enforcement agencies across the state for the March 15 shoulder tap operation where, according to the California Department of Beverage Control (ABC), 167 citations were issued.

KSBY is told only one of those citations was issued on the Central Coast, “so most folks did what they should and turned our decoys down. Which is what we like to see,” a spokesperson told Senior Reporter Shannon MacNeil via email.

Citations for allegedly giving alcoholic beverages to minors came in at 162, ABC reported, with at least five other people being cited for other infractions, including driving under the influence.

“The operation demonstrates the serious consequences for adults that buy alcohol for minors. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service,” an ABC press release stated. Jail time can also be served.

“ABC’s efforts this weekend alongside more than 60 California law enforcement agencies to bring awareness to underage drinking issues was an overwhelming success,” said ABC Director Joseph McCullough in the press release. “These types of collaborative efforts increase public safety for communities in our state and also boost protections for California’s young people.”

Last year, the statewide operation resulted in 175 citations. There were reportedly 141 citations issued in 2023.