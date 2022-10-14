16th annual Chumash Culture Day to be held

Singing, dancing, food and games will take place at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day from 1 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, October 15.

The event will take place at Elders Park, located behind the Tribal Hall, on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.

The event is free, open to the public and all ages are welcome. There will also be arts and crafts vendors, food booths and basket-making demonstrations.

At 1 p.m. the event will kick off with an opening prayer and will be followed by an honoring of elders. Singing and dancing will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. and again following a dinner break from 6 to 9 p.m.

A traditional hand game tournament will start at 5 p.m., with teams competing for prize money. First place wins $1,000.

Chumash Culture Day is sponsored by the Tribal Elders Council and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Culture Department.

The Tribal Elders Council is a division of the tribal government that is responsible for preserving cultural resources and maintaining the tribe’s heritage, history and traditions.

For more information about this event, you can call tribal administration at 805-688-7997.