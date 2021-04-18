17 Strong holds fundraiser to send cancer survivors on trips

The 17 Strong foundation held a fundraiser at Costa de Oro Winery Saturday afternoon.

The non-profit organization sold barbecue plates and wine bottles with 17 Strong labels.

A DJ played music as people enjoyed their meal while sporting their favorite baseball jersey in honor of Ryan Teixeira. The Arroyo Grande High School baseball standout created 17 Strong before he passed away from cancer in 2017.

"It means the world to the Teixeira and 17 strong and Ryan is definitely looking down and so thankful for it as well," says Chiara Cipolla, the Director of Development for 17 Strong. "We have a huge community following and we just can't think the community enough for being so supportive and always coming out and supporting us."

The money raised today will help 17 Strong plan victory trips for adults battling life-threatening illnesses.