17 Strong hosting fundraiser to help a local father battling cancer

Central Coast non-profit 17-strong is hosting its first baseball game fundraiser to help a local father battling brain cancer.

The game takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Nipomo High School. The game will be the Arroyo Grande Eagles v. the Nipomo Titans.

Money raised at the game will go to the Lerma family. The family of one of the Arroyo Grande High School players whose father is battling cancer.

The family says the money will help pay for treatment.

"It's been really tough but we go by saying nobody in this family fights alone and at first we just thought it was just like our family but now it's like a community because we've been helped a lot," said Adam Lerma, third baseman for AGHS baseball.

This will be the first baseball game of the season and the teams hope to make this an annual event.

Tickets cost $10 and food and raffle sales will also be donated.

17 Strong is a local charity that was started by Steve and Holly Teixeira after their son Ryan passed away, in 2017, from a rare form of cancer.

To find out more about the non-profit, click here.