17 Strong is helping cancer survivors fulfill their dream of traveling.

A local nonprofit is helping cancer survivors fulfill their dream of traveling.

17 Strong is a nonprofit started by Ryan Teixeira who passed away from cancer in 2017.

His parents Holly Teixeira and Steve Teixeira are also cofounders of the organization, and they are making sure their son’s legacy continues by helping others.

The organization focuses on granting victory trips to young adults, ages 18 to 40, who have battled a life-threatening illness such as cancer.

On Sunday, 17 Strong hosted a Victory Trip Reveal event.

Holly said events like these show donors how they are helping when they raise money for the non-profit.

“During cancer and your journey with cancer it's very hard to hope and dream, so 17 Strong can come beside you and give you that hope and dream and be able to gift you or grant you a trip of your choice, so you can just push a reset button," said Holly Teixeira, president of 17 Strong.

Holly added that 17 Strong has reached 29 other states in the country, and so far, they have granted 93 victory trips to survivors since the non-profit began.

To learn more about this organization, click here.