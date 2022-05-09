178 free smoke alarms installed for Lompoc families

Local organizations banded together over the weekend to help install 178 free smoke alarms in the homes of Lompoc community members.

The "Sound the Alarm" initiative, created by the Red Cross, aims to install 50,000 smoke alarms in homes across the county during the spring of 2022.

The Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter teamed up with the Lompoc City Fire Department, Allan Hancock College Fire Academy Cadets and community partners that include Listos California, Lompoc CERT, Foursquare Church Valley of the Flowers United Christ Church.

"Home fires are a constant threat to our community, and our efforts today will make a lasting difference to save lives," Tony Briggs, Regional Executive and Executive Director of the Red Cross Pacific Coast Chapter, said on Saturday.

Together, the group installed dozens of smoke detectors across the city.

In total, the Pacific Coast Red Cross has installed more than 8,352 free smoke alarms in homes since the chapter began in Oct. 2014.