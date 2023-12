An 18-foot boat capsized on the shore of Hollister Ranch, a gated community on the Gaviota Coast Thursday afternoon according to Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. on Hollister Ranch Rd.

Fire officials say the boat was found on shore with three passengers who had no injuries.

In addition to this incident, one jet ski with two riders was reported to be in distress but was also found on shore with no injuries.