18 local students receive scholarships from San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen

The San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen (SLOCCW) recently awarded scholarships to 18 local students.

The awards were handed out at a special dinner held on Thursday, May 1, at the Madonna Inn.

The scholarships are awarded to students who plan to use their education to help promote agriculture, especially the cattle industry.

SLOCCW representatives say they received a record number of applicants this year – 52.

The following students received awards:



Brooklyn Beck, Cal Poly

Lillie Brander, Atascadero High School

Lacy Conlan, Atascadero High School

Karlie Erskine, Cal Poly

Mathew Gingrich, Templeton High School

Audrey Higgins, Templeton High School

Kennedy Janeway, Cal Poly

Mia Jess, Texas Tech University|

Lindsey Knoch, Cuesta College

Ethan Lazanoff, San Luis Obispo High School

Josie Meyring, Cal Poly

Sophia Perez, Nipomo High School

Colt Piazza, Cal Poly

Lucas Pulse, Atascadero High School

Addie Scott, Cal Poly

Laila Shea, Cal Poly

Elizabeth Wagster, Atascadero High School

Kensington Witt, Connors State College

Cal Poly student Grace Peek was also recognized for the award-winning 2024 SLOCCW Yearbook from the A California CattleWomen Heritage Foundation Scholarship.

According to SLOCCW, the organization has granted more than $270,000 in scholarships to local students over the past 22 years. Funds are raised year-round through various fundraisers and private donations.

