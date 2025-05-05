18 local students receive scholarships from San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen

The San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen (SLOCCW) recently awarded scholarships to 18 local students.
The awards were handed out at a special dinner held on Thursday, May 1, at the Madonna Inn.
The scholarships are awarded to students who plan to use their education to help promote agriculture, especially the cattle industry.
SLOCCW representatives say they received a record number of applicants this year – 52.
The following students received awards:
- Brooklyn Beck, Cal Poly
- Lillie Brander, Atascadero High School
- Lacy Conlan, Atascadero High School
- Karlie Erskine, Cal Poly
- Mathew Gingrich, Templeton High School
- Audrey Higgins, Templeton High School
- Kennedy Janeway, Cal Poly
- Mia Jess, Texas Tech University|
- Lindsey Knoch, Cuesta College
- Ethan Lazanoff, San Luis Obispo High School
- Josie Meyring, Cal Poly
- Sophia Perez, Nipomo High School
- Colt Piazza, Cal Poly
- Lucas Pulse, Atascadero High School
- Addie Scott, Cal Poly
- Laila Shea, Cal Poly
- Elizabeth Wagster, Atascadero High School
- Kensington Witt, Connors State College
Cal Poly student Grace Peek was also recognized for the award-winning 2024 SLOCCW Yearbook from the A California CattleWomen Heritage Foundation Scholarship.
According to SLOCCW, the organization has granted more than $270,000 in scholarships to local students over the past 22 years. Funds are raised year-round through various fundraisers and private donations.