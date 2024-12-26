19-year-old identified as driver killed in Hwy 1 crash near Vandenberg Village

Authorities have identified the driver who died after crashing on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Village Tuesday morning as Asher Linden Tenud.

The two-vehicle collision occurred just south of Constellation Road at around 10 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol's investigation shows the 19-year-old was driving a green 1998 Jaguar XJR southbound on the highway when his vehicle went out of control around a curve, crossing over the dirt median and crashing head-on into a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey traveling northbound.

Injuries to the driver of the van were described as life-threatening. They were taken to a nearby hospital but their name or an update on their condition had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.

Tenud was pronounced dead at the scene. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office says he is from Portland, Oregon but was living in Santa Maria.

“A terrible tragedy for the drivers and their families during what should be a joyous season,” said Buellton Area Commander Lieutenant Jason Bronson in a press release. “During your holiday travels we ask everyone to slow down and drive cautiously, especially in rain and inclement weather.”

A CHP report shows the number of crashes in the area near Constellation Road so far this year is more than double the number reported in the same area last year.

As of Dec. 19, CHP reports 33 crashes had been reported in the area with 25 of those crashes having happened during wet or rainy conditions.

Injuries were reported in 14 of the crashes.

In 2023, 16 crashes were reported at this location, up from 10 in 2022.

Due to the increase in crashes this year, CHP reports they have been placing patrols in the area during inclement weather, including on Tuesday when CHP states an officer was nearby when the deadly crash occurred.

Officers tell KSBY they are also working with Caltrans to identify possible improvements to the highway.

Anyone who witnessed Tuesday’s crash or has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact the Buellton Area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.

