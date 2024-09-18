19-year-old sentenced to jail for having gun on Cal Poly campus

A 19-year-old will serve time in jail for having a gun on the Cal Poly campus last year.

Brandon Pham and Charles Hojaboom faced charges that included discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, possession of a loaded firearm on a college or university and bringing a knife to Cal Poly grounds.

Cal Poly said officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Hojaboom and Pham along Poly Canyon Road on Nov. 11, 2023.

“Officers found Hojaboom and Pham in possession of a shotgun and a loaded, concealed pistol,” Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier previously told KSBY in a statement. “The two were arrested. Shortly after, officers searched their on-campus residences and found additional weapons.”

After entering a no contest plea, Pham was sentenced Wednesday to 210 days in jail, two years of formal probation, which the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office reports is the longest term allowable under the law, and 60 hours of community service.

When Pham entered into his plea, the DA’s Office reports prosecutors agreed to seek no more than one year in jail.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail Wednesday morning to begin serving his 210-day jail sentence, which is 60 days less than what was recommended by probation.

Hojaboom is awaiting a Sept. 30 court trial to, according to the DA’s Office, determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

The 20-year-old has been behind bars at the SLO County Jail since last December.