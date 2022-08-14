19-year-old shot, killed in Santa Maria

A homicide investigation is underway following an early-morning shooting in Santa Maria.

Santa Mara police say officers responded to the 300 block of W. Newlove Dr. around 12:08 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired in an alleyway.

When they arrived, they say they found a 19-year-old man, identified as Felix Ivan Antonio Antonio, shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are releasing limited information and say the investigation is ongoing. They have not announced any arrests or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cazares at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1319.