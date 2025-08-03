Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old's body pulled from deep water at Falls Day Use Area

The area is located in Santa Barbara County
A 19-year-old’s body was pulled from the water in Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the teen’s body was found in deep water in the Falls Day Use Area. They say the body was in the water for more than an hour.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, which is prompting fire officials to issue reminders about the dangers of swimming in the area and the importance of practicing water safety.

The following tips were provided:

  • Avoid swimming alone
  • If you’re an inexperienced swimmer, avoid getting in the water
  • Stay within designated safe zones
  • Avoid alcohol or drugs before or during water activities
  • Wear a life jacket
  • Don’t dive headfirst into unknown water

Fire officials have not provided any additional information on Sunday’s incident.

