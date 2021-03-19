Menu

1990 San Francisco murder suspect arrested in Carpinteria

KSBY News
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 19:32:02-04

A suspect in a decades-old murder case in San Francisco was arrested this week in Santa Barbara County.

Authorities say they have been looking for James Francis Edwards since Nov. 5, 1990.

Early that morning, San Francisco police officers responded to the 200 block of Potrero Avenue and say they found a 46-year-old man had been shot.

The investigation revealed the victim, who was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the suspect had been arguing before the shooting happened, according to police.

The suspect was identified as Edwards, who police say likely fled the state and was known to use multiple identifies. He was 40 at the time.

The search for Edwards ended Wednesday when the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says it conducted a welfare check that afternoon on a person on the 1000 block of Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria and ended up contacting Edwards.

After a records check, the sheriff’s office says deputies realized he was wanted on the 1990 homicide warrant out of San Francisco.

Edwards remained in Santa Barbara County Jail Friday afternoon awaiting transfer to San Francisco.

