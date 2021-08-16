19th Amendment traveling exhibit comes to San Luis Obispo

101 years ago, on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified, guaranteeing and protecting women's right to vote.

Now, a traveling exhibit celebrating the amendment has come to San Luis Obispo.

The exhibit, "101 Years After the 19th Amendment: Their Legacy, and Our Future," will be on display at the San Luis Obispo County Library through Sept. 18.

The library is at 995 Palm St. The display is free to view and is open to the public . The library's hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The exhibit features seven banners that show historic photos and artifacts. It traces the history of women's suffrage and identifies gender equality issues that remain today.

The exhibit was curated by the Library of Congress. It commemorates the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment; it was delayed one year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The San Luis Obispo County Bar Association is presenting the exhibit. They were able to bring it to San Luis Obispo with the partnership of League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo College of Law, Women Lawyers Association of San Luis Obispo County and two private donors.